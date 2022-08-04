Swine Flu detected at Jackson County fair

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is investigating a single confirmed case of swine flu at the Jackson County fair. DHHR says swine flu is not typically transferable to humans. However, they reported several people stated that they felt ill after working closely with pigs that exhibited respiratory symptoms and fever at the Jackson County fair.

Health officials have transported a sample of the contained virus to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review. Swine flu symptoms show up within one to three days of exposure. Symptoms include fever,runny nose, sore throat, cough, and congestion.

DHHR encourages individuals to wash their hands before and after exposure to animals. Additionally, residents should not take personal items, food, or drinks into swine barns to avoid exposure to ill animals.

