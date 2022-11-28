Suspect in custody following homicide in Alderson

Alderson, WV (WOAY) – The Alderson Police Department has a suspect in custody following reports of a homicide in the area on Friday, November 25.

Greenbrier County 911 Center responded to a call reporting an unresponsive woman on the 800 block of Maple Avenue in Alderson.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services discovered signs that a crime had occurred at the residence, secured the scene, and notified law enforcement.

Police Chief Todd Williams observed the scene and determined that the death was likely a homicide.

Authorities put out an alert for the alleged suspect’s vehicle. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s spotted the car in Fairlea and initiated a traffic stop in Lewisburg.

Law enforcement took the alleged suspect Zachary Hess Dawson into custody without incident and transported him to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

