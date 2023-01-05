Supreme Court of Appeals Administrative Office sets 2023 interest rate on judgements and decrees

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year.

West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine

the interest rate to be paid upon judgments or decrees for the payment of money.

It requires the pre-judgment and post-judgment interest rate to be two percentage points

above the Fifth Federal Reserve District secondary discount rate in effect on the second

day of January of the year in which the judgment or decree is entered.

The law also says the rate cannot exceed 9 percent per year or be less than 4 percent per year.

The main bank for the Fifth Federal Reserve District is the Fifth Federal Reserve Bank in

Richmond, Va whose secondary discount rate on January 2, 2023, was 5 percent.

The rate of interest on judgments and decrees entered in 2023, therefore, is 7 percent.

The law also requires the Administrative Office to promptly notify the courts and

members of the West Virginia State Bar of the rate of interest in effect for each calendar

year.

