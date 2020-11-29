Super Six games called off, football champions decided

WOAY – The WVSSAC announced Saturday that due to the WVDE statewide COVID-19 color-coded map, there will be no high school football state championship games played in 2020.

Based on who was still eligible after the most recent map, the WVSSAC has awarded football state championships to South Charleston (Class AAA), Fairmont Senior (AA), and St. Marys (A). Fairmont Senior defeated Bluefield 21-19 Saturday in what was originally a semifinal.

“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events”, said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan in a statement. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.”

“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility. We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners.”

“It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games , but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.”

Winter sports preseason activities have been put on hold until at least January 11.