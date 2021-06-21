Summit Bechtel Reserve to host 50,000 people for adventure festival

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A local outdoor amphitheater is hosting 50,000 people for a festival this September.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve has family friendly adventure, world-class exhibitors and great music to headline its “Adventure On! Freedom Festival.” On-site accommodations throughout the park will be open to the public.

“We’ll have GNCC Motorcycle racing, ATV racing,” said Summit Bechtel Reserve Director of Business Development Bill Garrett. “The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources will be on site for hunting and fishing days. The West Virginia Jeep Club. We’re going to have a concert headlined by ‘Lonestar.'”

The festival is set for its weekend of adventure and celebrating first responders September 10th-12th.

