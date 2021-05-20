Summers County Students Get Vaccinated in School

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Since the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children twelve and up, health departments have been working tirelessly to get kids their shots.

In Summers County the health department worked with the school system to get permission to vaccinate students while in they were in school.

“There was a signup list at both the middle school and high school here in Summers County,” said Summers County Health Department Administrator Chad Meador. “There’s a permission slip that must be filled out and some other administrative type of documentation. We have a central location, they are being bussed in, they are here at school. It’s best to come to them to just ensure they have that opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Getting permission to give vaccines in schools can be challenging, but the health department credits their close partnership with the school system for making that process easier.

“Our community partnership with the school and the school board has been tremendous,” Meador said. “They have been one of our main allies from the beginning. So getting this clinic set up today was very easy.”

Meador says that about fifty students where signed up to receive their shots Thursday morning, but the health department will be back at the high school on Tuesday May 25th to administer more first doses of the vaccine.

Information on where the students will get their second doses will be announced when they get their shot.

To register your child for a vaccine you can call the Summers County Health Department at 304-466-3388.

Related