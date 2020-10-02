Summers County Public Library gives members access to free online tutor

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Students in the Summers County area who are struggling with their work will now have access to a free online tutor.

Starting this week, anyone with a Summers County Public library card can login on to Tutor.com and study with a live person. The free tutoring lessons will be from 2 pm – 9 pm everyday and has over 40 different subjects to choose from.

“We’re hearing a lot of complaints that the children are struggling with the work. They’re not sure how to complete it and neither the parents so we’re hoping this will help everybody all around,” Kristina Kellan, Special Program Coordinator, said.

To access the website, you will need your library card number located on the back of your card. If you lost your library card, you can call the library and they can look up the number for you.