Summers County Public Library encourages kids to read more with reading program

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – To encourage kids to read more the Summers County Public Library gives young readers the opportunity to adopt a stuffed animal as a book buddy.

Kids who participate in the program will be able to choose from a variety of different stuffed animals to adopt. All kids are required to sign an adoption certificate and read to their stuffed animal for at least 10 minutes a day. The Book Buddy Reading Program is designed for kids in kindergarten up to 5th grade as a way to help them continue practicing their reading skills during the school year.

“So what will happen is you’ll come to the library and you would choose a book buddy and sign an adoption form and certificate promising to read to your book buddy at least 10 minutes every night,” Kristina Kellan, Special Program Coordinator said.

Kids can record their reading process into the read square app and earn prizes.