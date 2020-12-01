Summers County provides students with extra meals during extended break

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – In-person learning resumes on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd statewide. But to take extra precaution, students in Summers County will not return back to the classrooms until the beginning of next week. Despite the late in-person start date, the county is still making sure all students have proper nutrition.

In an effort to keep children fed, all Summers County schools will provide children with extra meals during their extended remote learning period. The schools will provide 5 days of breakfast and 5 days of lunch to every child in the county.

“We decided after a long Thanksgiving break we wanted to make sure that they have food now,” Hinton Area Elementary School Angel Gumm said.

According to Gumm, cafeteria staff members handed out close to 130 meals to families on Monday morning.

“They can be enrolled in head start or be a baby, it doesn’t matter we will still give them a meal as long as there are a Summers County resident.”

Each bag contains fruit, vegetables, meat and microwavable items. Each child also receives a half gallon of milk.

“Research shows that nutrition is directly connected to achievement, so it is the school responsibility to make sure we are providing that nutrition to the students.”

If you’re a parent in Summers County and is unable to pick up a meal for your child, you can call their school and arrange for it to be delivered.