Summers County Historical Society to release new book detailing Civil War

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Summers County residents will soon get a chance to learn about their local history surrounding the Civil War.

The Summers County Historical Society is set to release their sixth book early next year, which details the stories of soldiers and their families during the Civil War. According to the Historical Society, there are hundreds of soldiers mentioned in the book.

“We have a lot of stories of people that were left behind. There’s other funny stories and serious stories in the book, as well as a list of about 800 soldiers from Summers County,” member Gayley Vest said.

The Civil War was a very important time for Summers County. Many soldiers moved to the area immediately following the war, and built it into the region that it is today.

“Some of them were not here at the time of the Civil War but moved to Summers County after the war and were long-time permanent residents, probably most of them working for the C&O Railroad.”

The book titled “The Civil War in Summers County” features more than 100 photographs and also details some of the skirmishes that happened in Summers County.

The book is set to be released on January 1, 2021 and will cost $25. It will be available for purchase at the Summers County Visitors Center, or can be shipped.