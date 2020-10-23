Summers County High School game canceled due to COVID-19 case

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A staff member on the Summers County High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Summers County High Schools officials.

“I did get a phone call from Chad, he’s our health department expert and he did let me know that one of our staff that coaches on the football team tested positive for COVID-19,” said Summers County Superintendent David Warvel.

Due to the positive case, school leaders announced that the Bobcats’ game against Pocahontas County tonight is canceled. According to Summers County High School Principal, players were somewhat disappointed by the news.

“You can tell they were disappointed. They had a pretty good season so far, and we have been fortunate that this hasn’t happened yet. We are four and two this year, we’re ranked and in a position where we can make the playoffs. They’ve really been working hard and playing good, but you can tell they were disappointed,” Summers County High School Principal Al Hudgins said.

The health department is working on contact tracing, which will identify any players and coaches who may also have been exposed to the virus. As those individuals will be required to quarantine.

“We are in the process of contacting all the parents and all of the students and following the protocols to get them quarantined. We called Pocahontas County because that’s who we were going to play tonight and will them know what’s going on,” Warvel said.

It has not been announced if the Bobcats will miss next week’s game as well.