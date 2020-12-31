Summers County Health Department to vaccinate seniors on Saturday

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Summers County Health Department will begin to vaccine seniors on Saturday, January 2nd.

Per Governor Justice’s mandate, a limited amount of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been provided to the Summers County Health Department for administration to individuals 80 and older. This vaccine will be given on a first come first serve basis in a drive through fashion on Saturday, January 2, 2020, from 11am to 5:00 pm at the Hinton Freight Depot, or until supplies last.

Photo identification containing a birthdate readily available is needed. Once again this is for ONLY 80 and up.