Summers County cross country runner signs with Concord University

By
Matt Digby
-

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – On Monday afternoon, Summers County cross country runner Madoc Lathroum signed with Concord University, where he will continue his athletic career.

He made the decision official in a signing ceremony held at the high school.

“It just made a lot of sense for me,” Lathroum said. “I really like the coach and the team seems like something I really want to be a part of.”

The Bobcats have only fielded a cross country team for two seasons.

“In two years, I’m very proud. I want to continue that success and keep rolling and try to get more kids to be more active and enjoy the sport,” head coach Stephen Starliper said.

 

