Summers County ARH announces opening of retail pharmacy

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) celebrates the opening of its new retail pharmacy at 115 Summers Hospital Road.

Summers ARH CEO Wes Dangerfield states the pharmacy adds the convenience of care by allowing patients in the hospital and adjacent Summers County ARH Rural Health Clinic to leave the hospital with their prescriptions.

The ARH Summers County Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

For more information, contact the pharmacy at 304-466-7330.

