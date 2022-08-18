Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital to host career fair on August 19

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) will host a career fair on August 19 from 10:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. ARH has job openings for qualified registered nurses, rad techs, clerks, housekeeping staff, and several other positions. Additionally, the hospital will offer on-site interviews with the potential for same-day job offers and new pay rates.

Anyone interested in a career at ARH can also apply online at www.arhcareers.org. For more information or any further questions, please call 304-255-3511.

