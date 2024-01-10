Summer EBT program expected to feed 21 million children in 2024

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) – A federal program aiming to reduce child hunger when school is out is expected to help nearly 21 million kids this summer.

It’s been a pilot program since 2011, but Congress made it permanent for the 20-23 fiscal year.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program will provide families $120 per eligible child this summer.

The money can be used to buy food at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, or other authorized retailers.

Kids who qualify for the free or reduced-price school meals program are eligible for the initiative.

Nearly $2.5 billion in grocery benefits will be distributed this summer.

About three dozen states, all five U.S. territories, and four tribes have told the USDA they will participate this summer.

For more information about the program, visit wvde.us

