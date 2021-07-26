Summer Car and Bike Show back in Beckley this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An annual summer show returns to Beckley this weekend.

The City of Beckley and Beckley Events’ Summer Car and Bike Show will be taking place this Saturday at Neville Street and Word park. The event was changed to a cruise last year due to COVID-19, but will be back displaying Raleigh County cars and bikes this year. The Thomas Danley Band will be playing live at the Word Park Gazebo during the show.

“This is the one that we normally do in July,” said Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield. “We’ve been doing it for a number of years. It’s the one that the different city departments pick out their favorite. The Chamber picks their favorite. We have a few judges choices as well. It’s kind of sentimental for the city of Beckley.”

The entire event is from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, with vehicle lineup beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Related