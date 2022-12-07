Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall holds humane society donation drive until this Thursday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall is all about giving back.

For three days, starting on Tuesday, December 6, they will be holding a donation drive for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. They ask that people drop off dog and cat food, and pet toys and supplies during their visit to the shop.

“It’s a great time of year, everybody seems to have more of a giving heart this time of year, so we’re trying to help out the fur babies,” Owner of Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop, Nicole Bostic says.

The humane society relies on efforts from the entire community to keep it afloat, whether through fundraising events or donation drives like the one at Sugar Bear’s.

This is the first time the shop has partnered with the shelter to hold a donation drive, but they are more than happy to do so.

“The culture at Sugar Bear’s is community-minded, it’s really important for us to give back to the community, we had our adoption event here a couple of weeks ago and we thought what next but to help out our folks at the humane society,” Bostic says.

People can drop off pet supplies at the shop until Thursday, December 8 during regular mall hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m. They will also be accepting cash donations.

If you can’t make it out by this Thursday to drop off your donation items, Bostic says she will still take them on Friday.

The Humane Society has also partnered with the local Beckley Starbucks to hold a donation drive there, as well. It’s going on now until right before Christmas.

You can visit the Humane Society of Raleigh County on their Facebook page to find out more.

Related