Students invited to participate in annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History invite all West Virginia K-12 students to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven’s Governor’s Art Exhibition.

The submission deadline is Friday, December 2. Students are eligible to submit only one entry.

This year’s exhibition calls for one-of-a-kind postcard designs displaying the artists’ favorite city, county, or state West Virginia park.

The Department of Tourism will display winning artwork to personally welcome tourists to the Mountain State on January 11.

There will be first, second, and third-place prizes for elementary, middle, or high school students. Winners will receive a Blick Art Materials gift card totaling $25, $50, or $100.

Art submissions can be sent to:

WVDACH, Attn: Laiken Blankenship

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd East

Charleston, WV 25305

For contest guidelines and to get an application, visit wvculture.org or contact WVDACH exhibits coordinator Laiken Blankenship at 304-558-0220.

