Students at Fayette Institute of Technology receives Wilderness First-Aid certifications

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Educational outdoor adventure organization Adventure Appalachia is bringing outdoor medical training to the students in the Tourism Industries class at the Fayette Institute of Technology for a day.

The organization, along with other connections in the local outdoor industry, is providing the opportunity for students to receive their Wilderness First-Aid certification, as well as giving them an advantage in the field.

“We just thought it would be important for these kids to get somewhat of a leg-up, give them another tool for their toolbelt so they can get involved in the industry at an earlier age, and actually see what that industry can do for this county,” says David Chamberlin, Instructor of Tourism Industries at FIT.

What is a little higher-level than standard first-aid and CPR training, the Wilderness First-Aid certification is a requirement students must have upon pursuing a job as one of the various outdoor adventure guides in the future.

With the growing outdoor industry in the Southern West Virginia area, the early training is creating and providing more opportunities for the students and their potential employers.

“There’s tons of opportunities for folks who are looking to get into it, and with these students being in an outdoor-focused tourism class here at FIT, this gives them a leg-up, they’ve already got a certification that employers are looking for,” Executive Director of Adventure Appalachia, Bryan Baker, says.

Most of the students in the class, being avid outdoor lovers already, are happy to be receiving the training now so they can get a head start in a future outdoor recreation career of their very own.

“I’m really excited, I think this will help me progress even higher in my professionalism, and I can now help people who are injured. This just gives me one more certification and more knowledge,” says Maya Mills, a student in the Tourism Industries class.

Related