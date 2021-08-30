Students Against Destructive Decisions organization held annual conference to inspire positive change

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) conference is being held during the Make Your Mark one-day community celebration event to inspire a new generation of community leaders and how they can make a positive change.

“All across the state there are these pockets, and we are really trying to let these young people have a voice, it’s youth-led adult-guided, they’ve got a chance to really do some amazing things, today they will all be convening, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Greg Puckett, Executive Director of Community Connections.

Partnering with the WV Collegiate Recovery Network, this year’s conference is being held at two locations, Concord University as the main hub for the event, and the WVU Medicine United Summit Center in Clarksburg, both offering a virtual platform for the conference members to connect.

“The conference really focuses on destructive decisions made by young people, we encourage students to make positive decisions and to encourage their peers to do the same,” Trevor Darago says, WV SADD’s State Coordinator.

While SADD had to postpone the in-person event last year due to COVID, program participants were excited to finally be able to hold a new normal, hybrid conference this year because of the lasting impact it has on young leaders everywhere.

“Young people have a stronger voice than most adults, and so, if we can give them the tools, the opportunities, and we can show them the direction, then all of a sudden they just take over the world, and that’s what we want,” Puckett says.

Along with the many students and speakers attending the conference, different organizations also came out to take part in the day of community and initiative to make positive change happen.

Some of the destructive decisions the SADD organization works with students on range from traffic safety, to substance abuse and mental health awareness. You can visit sadd.org to learn more.

