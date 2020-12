HARPER HEIGHTS, WV (WOAY) – A structure fire was reported late Sunday evening in the Harper Heights area of Beckley.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in about a structure fire at an abandoned residence at 10:48 p.m.

Bradley, Mabscott, and Trap Hill Fire Departments were on scene, along with Jan-Care and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported. The scene has been cleared.