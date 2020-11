HARPER HEIGHTS, WV (WOAY) – A structure fire initiated early this morning in the Harper Heights area of Beckley.

The fire was reported on the 600th block of Circle View Dr. The call came in at 1:30 a.m.

Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer, Mabscott, and Trap Hill Fire Departments all responded to the scene, along with Jan-Care, AEP, and Mountaineer Gas.

No injuries were reported, and the scene cleared at 3:08 a.m.