Stonerise, Summersville Regional Medical Center announce partnership

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Stonerise, West Virginia’s leading provider of

clinician-led transitional care, and WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center

(SRMC) are partnering to expand and improve healthcare to Nicholas County citizens as

they age.

Stonerise recently was awarded the opportunity to develop a new care center within the

City of Summersville, utilizing the resources of SRMC and allowing SRMC to focus on

the acute care needs of the community. The Stonerise Summersville care campus will

serve the community’s transitional care needs today and tomorrow.

“Caring for our aging population is not a single fixed center or health solution,” said

Stonerise CEO Larry Pack. “Everyone’s individual health journey is different, and

Stonerise wants to meet that variety of needs by going beyond long-term skilled nursing

care. We are excited to partner with SRMC and the City of Summersville to provide a

variety of short and long-term care services on our new care campus.” “The WVU Medicine philosophy is all about keeping care in your community, and the new Stonerise care campus will be a strong support partner to us in providing exceptional transitional care and continuity of care,” said Karen Bowling, president and CEO of SRMC.

Work on a 72,000-square-foot, 90-bed, transitional and skilled nursing center kicks off

later this year. Construction is expected to start June 2021 with an estimated

completion date of May 2022. Stonerise has secured property on Professional Park

Drive in Summersville, which was selected specifically to be located close to downtown

Summersville as well as the hospital.

Stonerise Summersville will serve short-term and long-term transitional and skilled

nursing patients, as well as people with Alzheimer’s. Each room will be private. The

center will be thoughtfully designed with Alzheimer neighborhoods and dedicated

hospice suites. The design blends aesthetically into the Summersville community and culture, with a mountain lodge feel to both the interior and exterior. It will be a leadingedge, modern center across all aspects, from amenities and technology to expansive

common areas and more. Once Phase 1 is complete, a detached, 12,500-square-foot,

14-bed, assisted living cottage will be constructed on the Stonerise Summersville

campus.

Stonerise expects to initially employ 130 people in the Summersville region. Stonerise

will offer employment to all eligible SRMC employees currently providing services in

connection with the skilled nursing beds and also will recognize their tenure and

seniority. Stonerise offers competitive compensation and benefits packages, paid time

off, tuition reimbursement and 401k for all full-time team members.

“The health, happiness and well-being of our patients is a direct reflection of the health,

happiness and well-being of our team members, and everything we do comes from the

mindset of serving patients, family members and team members with love,” said Pack.

“We know one size does not fit all, and after more than a decade of serving our

neighbors with love, our home-grown team of Appalachian caregivers knows how to

listen, adapt and support each community we serve.