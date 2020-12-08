Stonerise, Summersville Regional Medical Center announce partnership

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Stonerise, West Virginia’s leading provider of
clinician-led transitional care, and WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center
(SRMC) are partnering to expand and improve healthcare to Nicholas County citizens as
they age.
Stonerise recently was awarded the opportunity to develop a new care center within the
City of Summersville, utilizing the resources of SRMC and allowing SRMC to focus on
the acute care needs of the community. The Stonerise Summersville care campus will
serve the community’s transitional care needs today and tomorrow.
“Caring for our aging population is not a single fixed center or health solution,” said
Stonerise CEO Larry Pack. “Everyone’s individual health journey is different, and
Stonerise wants to meet that variety of needs by going beyond long-term skilled nursing
care. We are excited to partner with SRMC and the City of Summersville to provide a
variety of short and long-term care services on our new care campus.” “The WVU Medicine philosophy is all about keeping care in your community, and the new Stonerise care campus will be a strong support partner to us in providing exceptional transitional care and continuity of care,” said Karen Bowling, president and CEO of SRMC.
Work on a 72,000-square-foot, 90-bed, transitional and skilled nursing center kicks off
later this year. Construction is expected to start June 2021 with an estimated
completion date of May 2022. Stonerise has secured property on Professional Park
Drive in Summersville, which was selected specifically to be located close to downtown
Summersville as well as the hospital.
Stonerise Summersville will serve short-term and long-term transitional and skilled
nursing patients, as well as people with Alzheimer’s. Each room will be private. The
center will be thoughtfully designed with Alzheimer neighborhoods and dedicated
hospice suites. The design blends aesthetically into the Summersville community and culture, with a mountain lodge feel to both the interior and exterior. It will be a leadingedge, modern center across all aspects, from amenities and technology to expansive
common areas and more. Once Phase 1 is complete, a detached, 12,500-square-foot,
14-bed, assisted living cottage will be constructed on the Stonerise Summersville
campus.
Stonerise expects to initially employ 130 people in the Summersville region. Stonerise
will offer employment to all eligible SRMC employees currently providing services in
connection with the skilled nursing beds and also will recognize their tenure and
seniority. Stonerise offers competitive compensation and benefits packages, paid time
off, tuition reimbursement and 401k for all full-time team members.
“The health, happiness and well-being of our patients is a direct reflection of the health,
happiness and well-being of our team members, and everything we do comes from the
mindset of serving patients, family members and team members with love,” said Pack.
“We know one size does not fit all, and after more than a decade of serving our
neighbors with love, our home-grown team of Appalachian caregivers knows how to
listen, adapt and support each community we serve.