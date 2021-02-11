Stonerise announces COVID-19 vaccine adoption rates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Stonerise, one of West Virginia’s leading providers of transitional and skilled nursing care, announced today that 79% of its care center (short and long-term skilled nursing facility) patients and 64% of care center team members have been vaccinated, each receiving at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, through Feb. 9.

Stonerise’s vaccine adoption rates exceed the national average based on vaccine administration data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Feb. 1, the CDC announced that “among 11,460 SNFs with at least one vaccination clinic conducted during the first month of the CDC Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a median of 77.8% of residents and 37.5% of staff members received ≥1 vaccine dose through the program.”

Recently becoming eligible for their first dose, 60% of Stonerise Home Health and Stonerise Hospice team members have also initiated the vaccination process.

“As a native West Virginian, I am proud to see our state leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and especially proud that our patients and team members rolled up their sleeves to help end this pandemic,” said Larry Pack, Stonerise Chief Executive Officer. “I give immense credit to Stonerise front line leaders and team members who have worked tirelessly to educate patients and their loved ones on the benefits of the vaccine while conducting ongoing vaccine clinics.”

Stonerise has worked to educate patients, patient families, team members and the broader communities about the importance of the vaccine since first learning of the distribution in early December 2020. Recurring engagement activities have included public webinars, distribution of information around common concerns and frequently asked questions, social media campaigns and the launch of a webpage dedicated to vaccine resources: stonerise.com/vaccine.

Stonerise’s 17 transitional and skilled care centers and continue to facilitate vaccine clinics with a goal of vaccinating as many patients and team members as possible.

“I am grateful to public health agencies for clearing the way and prioritizing access for our patients and team members. This is the light at the end of a dark tunnel, said Dr. James Malone, Stonerise Chief Medical Director. “We must continue momentum and ensure the vaccine is embraced by the majority of our teams and patients. This is our best chance at life returning to normal.”

Stonerise centers were among the first to begin vaccinations in West Virginia, beginning on Dec. 16, 2020.