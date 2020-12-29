Stills tabbed a first-team All-American

WOAY – The honors continue to pile up for West Virginia senior defensive tackle Darius Stills.

A couple of weeks after being named the Big 12’s Defensive Lineman of the Year, Stills was named an AP first-team All-American. He becomes the first Mountaineers player to accomplish this feat since Tavon Austin in 2012.

In addition, sophomore defensive back Tykee Smith earned third-team honors, after recording two interceptions and eight tackles for loss this season. Smith did not make either Big 12 All-Conference teams.

For Marshall, senior guard Cain Madden made the second-team, completing his journey from walk-on to one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw joins Madden on the second-team offensive line.