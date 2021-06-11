State track meet continues despite weather delays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – There were multiple stoppages throughout the afternoon and evening, but the first full day of the state championships for high school track & field was completed in full Thursday at Laidley Field.

Four of the Class A events were held Wednesday, with the remaining events being contested Thursday. Summers County finished 15th in the boys team standings, while the Doddridge County boys and Williamstown girls won state team championships.

Four Class AA events were run in the evening, with four area student-athletes finishing in the top six of their respective events. The Class AA championship continues Friday. Below are all area competitors placing in the top six (earning points in the team standings).

2ND PLACE: Ian Gardner (Summers County, Boys A 400 Meters)

3RD PLACE: Josh Landreth (Richwood, Boys A Discus); Erin O’Sullivan (PikeView, Girls AA 3200 Meters)

4TH PLACE: Ethan Board (Nicholas County, Boys AA 400 Meters)

5TH PLACE: Trey Stanley (Richwood, Boys A 3200 Meters); Kaiden Pack (Greenbrier West, Boys A 300 Meter Hurdles)

6TH PLACE: Braydie Carr (James Monroe, Boys A 400 Meters); Greenbrier West (Boys A 4×100 Meter Relay); Natalie Barr (Nicholas County, Girls AA 400 Meters); Isaiah Valentine (Shady Spring, Boys AA 400 Meters)

