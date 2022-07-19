State Fair of West Virginia to host inaugural Big Wheel Bash for scholarship program

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia established an endowment fund to help support students across the state through scholarships.

The State Fair, along with the help of corporate and individual sponsors, provide five 4-year scholarships annually at $1,000. This year, the fair will host an inaugural Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser created to help benefit the scholarship and endowment fund.

A week before the state fair, the event is set for Saturday, August 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the new Artisan Barn on the fairgrounds. It will include fair-themed hor d’ oeuvres, two drink tickets, live entertainment, and a benefit auction.

Currently, the endowment commits $20,000 and well over half a million has been given to help students get an education in the state since its start.

“They recognize students from across the state, not just students here in the Greenbrier Valley and surrounding areas, but we have students from all over the state that has won this scholarship,” says State Fair of WV CEO, Kelly Collins. “And you know, we’ve seen some of these kids go on to be doctors and dentists, and involved in the agricultural world as well, so it’s really nice to see these kids and how they develop and how they grow, and how we may have contributed just a little bit to that success.”

Tickets for the event are $95. For more information and to order tickets, you can call (304)645-1090, or visit the State Fair of West Virginia.

