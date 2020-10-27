State Director Warner awards Southern Appalachian Labor School with Housing Preservation Grant

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A group of low income families living in rural communities will soon have access to better living conditions thanks to a program that repairs and rehabilitates housing.

Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director announced on Tuesday that the United States Department of Agriculture awarded $18,185 to Southern Appalachian Labor School to repair and rehabilitate housing for low income households. The grant funding will fix things like electrical wiring, foundation, roofs, insulation, and heating systems.

“This is a competitive grant, many people and organizations in West Virginia applied this year. This one grant will be used on 5 homes,” Warner said.

The program does not only place low-income families in better living conditions, but it also gives people who need jobs training. Auston Flint who was once homeless is now a supervisor with the Sals program.

“I was sleeping in a public bathroom and ended up crossing the right person. Since then they helped me with a lot of education awards and in turn I got my journeyman license,” Flint said.

To learn more about the program and how it will impact people living in rural communities in West Virginia, you can visit www.sals.info.