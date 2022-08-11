State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.

The test results are an essential tool that helps the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) support counties in addressing student learning. To view the complete results of the state summative assessment, visit the data website.

