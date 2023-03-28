Springdale Road close for repairs

Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Division of Highways announces County Route 29 Springdale Road will be closed 0.25 miles east of WV 20 for repairs to a damaged bridge structure.

WVDOH anticipates replacing and reopening the bridge in the next 90 days.

Local traffic will be detoured along County Route 44/1 Ford Knob Road.

WVDOH advises motorists to observe all traffic control signs and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

The project is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

