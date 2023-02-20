Spring Warmth, Breezy Week Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The showers will exit this afternoon and much of the week will be governed by breezy winds and warm weather.

Record highs will be set across MUCH OF THE MID-ATLANTIC on Thursday followed by breezy, cooler weather on Friday. Relative humidity levels could drop enough on Thursday afternoon that combined with the breezy wind and very warm temperatures could instigate a brush fire risk. Red Flag Warnings may be posted for Thursday.

The weekend will bring appreciable rain, but present indications suggest no flooding will occur.

Below is your StormWatch 4 7-Day Forecast:

