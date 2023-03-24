Spring Storm Set to Blast Gusty Winds Across Region

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A warm front will be the catalyst for a few brief showers this afternoon, but the sun will emerge between rounds of rain and temperatures will rise into the 60s.

The same cold front responsible for severe weather in the Mid-South this afternoon will deepen as it pushes into the western Ohio Valley on Saturday. A round of early morning showers will precede the front in our region.

In the front’s wake, strong pressure rises coupled with increasing sunshine will be the catalyst for gusty winds. Expect gusts to hit 40-50 mph between 3-8 p.m. on Saturday. Small limbs will come down in the higher elevations and there will be sporadic power outages. A Wind Advisory has not yet been issued, but is expected to be issued either later today or tomorrow morning.

A much quieter pattern will round out the weekend with the fast-moving flow allowing for a few rain opportunities next week.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s forecast is below:

Related