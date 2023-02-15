Spring Remains in the Air Before Early Weekend Chilly Blast

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Beckley was only three degrees off the record high of 63 degrees on Valentine’s Day while Bluefield was 6 degrees off its record high on Tuesday. Enjoy the spring warmth again today and tomorrow before radical changes occur!

We’ll be a tick warmer today with dry weather. A front will bring occasional showers on Thursday into Friday morning with many spots seeing 0.5-1.25 inches. This will NOT be an all-day rainy day. The frontal moisture will put our rainfall for the month above average. Brief, heavy downpours are likely, but flooding is not expected. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder Thursday evening.

A cold front will push through between 3-6 a.m. Friday, so it will be much cooler at the bus stop! We’ll transition into a colder pattern temporarily through Saturday before spring warmth returns. Early next week will bring a Pacific storm that will likely trigger a couple of showers.

Below is Braden’s 7-Day forecast! Have a great day!

