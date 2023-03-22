Spring Pattern Promises Big Transition in Weather

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A warm front trying to lift north will keep the clouds intact through the overnight. Changes are on the horizon, though.

As the warm front lifts north on Thursday, expect temperatures to make leaps and strides into the 70s. The warm front will get hung up along or south of I-68 on Friday. A couple of showers are possible north of a line from Oak Hill to Marlinton.

Then, a western storm will develop into a strong low pressure as it slides into the Ohio Valley on Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild and when the front comes through in the mid to late afternoon, a brief gusty shower will be followed by the potential for damaging winds. Between 3-8 p.m., sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph are expected. Wind Advisories will likely be initiated for the Route 19 to I-64 corridor ahead of the wind event.

The front has very little cold air in its wake, so Sunday will be pleasant. A drop in the North Atlantic and East Pacific Oscillation will allow a more potent cold front to push through on Tuesday with rain. In its wake, a cold blast will initiate snow showers on Wednesday. Snow Shoe and the Route 219 corridor can expect 1-3 inches of snow, with the remainder of the region, including Route 19 and I-64 & 77 getting a dusting. This cold blast will be brief, but allow March to exit like a lion.

Below is Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s 7-Day Forecast:

