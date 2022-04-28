Spartans’ Brooks signs with Bridgewater College

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East senior Isiah Brooks signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Bridgewater College, a Division III school in Bridgewater, Virginia.

Brooks, who says he hasn’t decided on a major yet, has played a key role in the Spartans’ success this spring; he says the family atmosphere at Bridgewater played a major part in choosing the school, along with its proximity to Greenbrier County.

Brooks says the lessons he’s taken from high school baseball include working his hardest, and not giving up on his dreams.

