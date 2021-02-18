Southwest Virginia Community College to open new location in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) — Southwest Virginia Community College is opening a new location to serve students in Bluefield, VA.

The new “Bluefield Center” is located at 745 South College Dr. in the Twin City Shopping Center.

The college will begin offering some in-person classes on Monday, March 8, 2021. The first classes to be offered for the upcoming term that begins in March include Air Conditioning and Refrigeration I (AIR-121) and Basic Electricity and Machinery (ELE-120).

Additional classes in other subjects and areas will be held during the Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 terms. The new location is convenient for students in the eastern part of Southwest’s service area. It also will help West Virginia residents by offering in-state tuition rates for students living in the counties of McDowell, Mercer, Summers and Greenbrier.

The Bluefield Center is the third off-campus location the college uses to serve students. Southwest currently has locations in Lebanon and Grundy, in addition to the main campus located on the Tazewell/Russell county line in the Wardell area.

If you are interested in classes at the new Bluefield Center, contact a college Student Success Coach at 276-964-7300 or visit sw.edu/bluefield.