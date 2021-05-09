Southside Junction Taphouse hosts special Mother’s Day paint and sip party

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A special Paint and Sip party hosted by Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties came to the Southside Junction Taphouse for Mother’s Day, giving moms a chance to unwind, paint some pretty pictures, and treat themselves to a $4 mimosa. These paint parties happen every month at various venues, but there couldn’t be anything more special than treating your mom to one for Mother’s Day this year.

“Mother’s Day is always one of my favorite events, I’m a mother myself, this is my second Mother’s Day. I just love to celebrate the day, celebrate the amazing mothers out there, and just have a wonderful time together,” Kelly LaCava says, the owner and artist for Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties.

If you’re interested in participating in one of these fun paint parties, you can contact Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties on Facebook, or visit their website at wildandwonderfulpaintparties.com.

