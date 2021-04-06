Southern West Virginia vaccine clinics scheduled for this week

SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – There are several opportunities for Southern West Virginians to get vaccinated this week.

There will be a clinic on Wednesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 9-3. You can call 304-254-2432 to schedule an appointment.

In Mercer County, there will be an open clinic Wednesday at the Herb Simms Rec Center Gym from 8-4. On Thursday and Friday, there will be open clinics at the Karen Preservati Center from 8-4. You should bring your driver’s license or ID and your insurance card. However, if you do not have insurance, you can still receive the vaccine.

Additionally, Beckley VA Medical Center announced it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

Beckley VAMC will be holding a clinic on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. for folks in these newly expanded categories. To make an appointment for that day or another time, call 304-255-2121 ext. 4500. No walk-in appointments cannot be accommodated at this time.

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process.

