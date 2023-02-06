Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent.

A warm front pushing through early Thursday will generate rain and then rapid clearing and a southwest breeze will bump our temperatures close to record levels. Check it out:

The first cold front will bring a modified Pacific air mass into the region on Friday. The next front and upper level wave in its wake will foster light snow on Saturday. On the impact scale, the Saturday snow ranks very low, but it will be pretty! Check out our snowfall forecast:

Here is our 7-day forecast, which only brings a transient cold blast early this weekend and then a mild pattern ensues again.

Have a great evening!

~Meteorologist Chad Merrill

