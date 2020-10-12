Southern West Virginia Community College President test positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President test positive for COVID-19.

According to Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President Pamela Alderman, she tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. She says she is exhibiting extremely mild symptoms and has been in contact with her primary health care provider and Logan County Health Department.

She says that deep cleaning took place over the weekend. Additional testing will be offered today.