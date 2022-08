Beckley, WV (WOAY)- Southern Communications Radio Stations will host its 2nd annual Stuff the Bus drive on Saturday, August 6. All donations are accepted and will be distributed to Raleigh County Schools.

The drive will be held at both the Beckley and MacArthur Walmart locations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. For more information, email breger@radiocitywv.com.

