Southern Appalachian Labor School to host book sale on February 3

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Need a new read for the new month?

The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) invites the community to find your new favorite novel at their book sale this Saturday, February 3.

Most hardback books will cost $1, while paperback books are set at 50 cents.

Additionally, there will be a wall of romance novels written by notable authors on sale for 25 cents each.

The sale begins at 10:00 am and ends at 3:00 pm at the historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street.

Related