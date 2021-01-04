Some West Virginia cities have top 10 rainiest years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some cities in West Virginia had rainfall amounts last year totaling in the top 10 ever recorded.

Bluefield had its second-highest annual rainfall in 2020. The 52.7 inches (135 centimeters) of rain was surpassed only by the 54.2 inches (138 centimeters) recorded in 2004, according to the National Weather Service.

Elkins received 56.5 inches (144 centimeters) of rainfall last year, the 10th highest in its history.

On the other end of the scale, Wheeling saw its fourth driest year with 32.2 inches (82 centimeters) of rainfall. That’s more than seven inches below the city’s average, the weather service said.