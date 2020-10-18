Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.

“Fall color is popping up all over the state,” West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said in a news release. “While some of our higher elevations have peaked, there are still several weeks’ worth of leaf peeping ahead in southern West Virginia and the panhandles.”

For the agency’s foliage forecast, visit WVtourism.com/fall.

Areas in north-central and eastern West Virginia will offer the best color this weekend. Those areas have reached 75% to 100% color change, with some of the highest elevations just past peak.

The West Virginia Tourism Office recommends checking the status of individual businesses before traveling. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect. Visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling.

Share fall photos using #AlmostHeaven to help populate the Tourism Office’s live leaf map.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

