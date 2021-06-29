Softball & Baseball All-State Teams: Class A

WOAY – The Class A all-state teams for both softball and baseball were announced Monday, as determined by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. Area players receiving honors are listed below.

SOFTBALL

First Team: Emmie Lopetrone (Midland Trail, utility); Caley Chrisman (Greenbrier West, utility)

Second Team: Sydney Sheets (Midland Trail, catcher); Meghan Gill (Midland Trail, utility); Emilee Canterbury (James Monroe, utility)

Honorable Mention: Madison Campbell (Midland Trail), Braelee Brown (Greenbrier West), Sierra Garlic (River View)

BASEBALL

First Team: Evan McDade (Greenbrier West, pitcher); Andrew Hazelwood (James Monroe, pitcher); Cy Persinger (Midland Trail, utility)

Second Team: Logan Fox (Summers County, outfield)

Honorable Mention: Levi Jones (Summers County), Cody Moore (James Monroe), Bo Persinger (Midland Trail), Cooper Ridgeway (James Monroe), Chris Vines (Midland Trail)

