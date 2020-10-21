Sobriety Checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday

By
Tyler Barker
-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, October 23, 2020, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in preventing drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug-impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, or any law enforcement agencies.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR