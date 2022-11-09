Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley scheduled for November 11

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, November 11, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.

The checkpoint will take place along US Rt. 19 approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 on Johnstown Road in Beckley.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities encourage the public to assist in preventing drunk driving by reporting intoxicated and drug-impaired drivers to local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

