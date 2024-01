WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A second system will bring another winter wonderland late Tuesday followed by a quiet trend.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

Timeline for the next winter event on Tuesday:

MID TO LATE WEEK: A Rex block pattern develops in the East with high pressure providing an extended dry period from Wednesday afternoon through Sunday. A southern storm could bring rain and wet snow as early as Monday morning.

