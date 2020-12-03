Smoke detector safety tips to use this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This holiday season may be the time to do some much-needed repairs and inspections.

Nearly three in every five deaths resulting from a home fire were 40% due to the absence of a smoke alarm, of 17% due to malfunctioning or broken alarms. Between 2012 and 2016, 74% of domestic fires that were reported to the police were due to presence of functional smoke detectors.

“You should have a smoke detector in each bedroom. You should a smoke detector in the hallway outside of the bedroom. I don’t recommends having one in the kitchen. Seems strange because that’s where most fires start, but that’s also where you’re going to have the most smoke,” Beaver VFD Public Information Officer Will Davis said.

If you’re not sure how many smoke detectors you need or where exactly to install them, consult your electrician.